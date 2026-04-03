Bible Study | Ericaism

Erica never saw herself as a Bible study teacher, but embraced the role to empower others in an interactive setting.

Modern spirituality often focuses on the self, while the Holy Spirit challenges one's ego and points to God.

Believers should share God's goodness with love, not judgment, to fill the kingdom with genuine faith.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Erica Campbell recently delivered a word with “Ericaism” on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell that resonated deeply with our community. She opened up about her unexpected journey into teaching Bible study and tackled a conversation we are all having right now: the stark difference between trendy modern spirituality and the true Holy Spirit.

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Erica shared her authentic experience leading “The Breakdown at Cali,” a Wednesday night worship and study session. She admitted she never actually saw herself as a Bible study teacher. However, after her husband asked her to step into the role, and trusted spiritual advisors confirmed the call, she embraced the opportunity to empower others. She loves the interactive format of the class, where people can ask real questions rather than just listening to a one-way sermon. It serves as an inclusive space where the community can grow, learn, and unpack their faith together.

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The conversation hit a powerful note when a visitor asked about the Holy Spirit. Erica pointed out that many folks today talk about being “spiritual” without ever including God in the mix. From looking for signs in passing butterflies to relying on earthy substances, modern spirituality often points back to the self, making people feel like they are their own ultimate authority.

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Erica kept it entirely real, breaking down the difference between simply being “high” and being filled with the Holy Ghost. She plainly explained that spirits come from only two places: heaven or hell. While worldly spirits and trends feed the ego and try to confuse humanity, the Holy Spirit actively humbles you. It challenges your current position, shifts your focus away from your own ego, and points you directly back to God.

So, how do we handle friends and family members who are exploring these trendy spiritual paths? Erica offered a beautiful, culturally connected reminder: do not beat them up. Instead of judging those who do not know Jesus or who have not stepped foot inside a church, she challenges believers to share God’s goodness with love.

We need to fill the kingdom with genuine believers, not just pack church buildings with bodies. Erica reminded her listeners that God is a Savior, not just a quick fixer for our temporary problems. She wrapped up her Ericaism with a timeless, relatable truth: you catch more with honey than you do with salt.

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Bible Study | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com