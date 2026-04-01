Listen Live
Close
Local Events

Gill Street Park New Soil Tests Found High Levels of Lead

Soil tests at Gill Street Park reveal concerning levels of lead contamination, prompting calls for immediate remediation.

Published on April 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A park in Zebulon that families have enjoyed for years is now at the center of growing concern—and frustration.

Town leaders recently shut down Gill Street Park after new soil tests found high levels of lead. But here’s the part that’s raising eyebrows: records show this isn’t new information. In fact, testing from more than a year ago had already flagged not just lead, but also glass and arsenic at the site.

The park sits on what used to be a landfill dating back to the 1960s. Today, it looks like a typical neighborhood spot—with a playground, basketball court, and picnic areas—but underneath, there’s less than a foot of soil covering old waste like glass, metal, and debris.

Back in 2024, a soil report found concerning levels of several contaminants, including lead and arsenic, in different parts of the park. Follow-up testing in 2025 confirmed similar issues, even identifying areas where broken glass lined up with higher lead concentrations.

Despite those findings, the park wasn’t fully closed right away. Town officials say they followed guidance from environmental experts—blocking off certain areas and covering others with mulch to reduce exposure.

It wasn’t until more recent testing showed elevated lead levels again that leaders decided to shut the park down completely.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions, including why the land wasn’t tested sooner, especially since the town has known for about 20 years that the park was built on a former landfill.

Recent environmental reports also found a range of metals in soil and groundwater samples, along with traces of chemicals. While most groundwater results were within acceptable long-term risk levels, the findings add to concerns about what’s beneath the surface.

Now, the town says it’s working with environmental experts to figure out the next steps and how to make the area safe again. A community meeting is planned so residents can learn more and ask questions.

For many families, though, the biggest concern is simple: how something potentially dangerous went unnoticed—or unaddressed—for so long in a place meant for kids to play.

Black girl playing with dolls in tall grass
Source: Shestock / Getty

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Home  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Pastor of the Month – April 2026

4:19
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Judge Glenda Hatchett Honors Legacy with New Goal Girls Book

6 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 25, 2026

0:58
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

HerStory – Janice Bryant Howroyd: Built For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

Google Maps Returns To Apple's iPhone
Local  |  Melissa Wade

$3 Million Verdict in Landmark Social Media Addiction Trial

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close