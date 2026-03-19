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Court Blocks Kennedy’s Vaccine Changes, and Vaccine Advisory Panel

A federal court blocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s proposed changes to vaccine policies and invalidates the administration's vaccine advisory panel.

Published on March 19, 2026

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Doctor, or scientist hand in blue nitrile gloves holding flu,
Source: Dmytro Skrypnykov / Getty

A federal judge in Boston blocked Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s efforts to reshape U.S. vaccine policy, including reducing the number of recommended childhood vaccinations and revamping a federal advisory committee on inoculations. The judge sided with medical groups who argued that the changes would harm public health and reduce vaccination rates. The ruling invalidated the committee’s recent votes and appointments made by Kennedy, a move that was seen as a setback for his anti-vaccine agenda. The decision was praised by public health experts and associations, while vaccine makers and parents have grown increasingly wary of U.S. vaccine policy under Kennedy’s leadership.

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