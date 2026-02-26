Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo This Saturday
The Wake Forest Human Relations Council (HRC) will host the 2026 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo Saturday, Feb. 28, from 1-4 p.m. at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St.
The event is free and open to everyone.
Area minority and women-owned businesses are invited to participate in the expo designed to increase recognition and opportunities for minority and women business owners in our community.
According to a 2025 Census Bureau report, of all US businesses, three percent are Black-owned, eight percent are Hispanic-owned, and 40 percent are women-owned. The HRC’s Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo is designed to increase recognition and opportunities for minority and women business owners in the Wake Forest community.
The 2026 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo will bring enterprising professionals together from the Wake Forest community to network and showcase their products and services.
Food Trucks
A variety of food trucks will be onsite.
2026 Participating Businesses
A special thanks to the following businesses scheduled to participate in the 2026 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo:
- Angie Creations
- ARTS Wake Forest
- Blooming Baby 4D
- Cake Kernels
- Chezliz
- Coach Val’s Endurance Coaching and Personal Training
- Code Blue Resources
- Dandelion Learning Collaborative
- Deidre Martin Real Estate
- Divine Holistic Wellness
- Gaston Leadership Coaching
- Glorious Crown Hair Salon
- Graffiti Panda
- Jubilation Spa
- LANGUAGE EXPRESS Drop-in Child Care
- Little Book Big Lesson
- Love Latches Lactation & Perinatal Wellness
- Mapp To Fitness
- Mes Papillons Foundation
- Nicole Yvette Signature Events
- Patina Novum Design Studio
- Prismatic Fragments
- QuintesScential Candles
- Recreate Yourself
- Rowing Ducks
- SBA Services
- Simply Chic by Freda
- Sips and Scoops Society
- Styled by Jasmine Boutique
- That’s Good Chocolate!
- The Raw Edition Candle Co.
- Wake Forest Academy of Fine Arts
- Wake Up Nutrition
- Whimzy Confections
- Wisdom Senior Care
- Yolanda L Taylor Law Firm
