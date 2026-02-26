Listen Live
Local

Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo This Saturday

Minority and women entrepreneurs invited to Saturday business expo

Published on February 26, 2026

Happy young lady holding currency notes
Source: GlobalStock / Getty

The Wake Forest Human Relations Council (HRC) will host the 2026 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo Saturday, Feb. 28, from 1-4 p.m. at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St.

The event is free and open to everyone.

Area minority and women-owned businesses are invited to participate in the expo designed to increase recognition and opportunities for minority and women business owners in our community.

According to a 2025 Census Bureau report, of all US businesses, three percent are Black-owned, eight percent are Hispanic-owned, and 40 percent are women-owned. The HRC’s Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo is designed to increase recognition and opportunities for minority and women business owners in the Wake Forest community.

The 2026 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo will bring enterprising professionals together from the Wake Forest community to network and showcase their products and services.

Food Trucks

A variety of food trucks will be onsite.

2026 Participating Businesses

A special thanks to the following businesses scheduled to participate in the 2026 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo:

  1. Angie Creations
  2. ARTS Wake Forest
  3. Blooming Baby 4D
  4. Cake Kernels
  5. Chezliz
  6. Coach Val’s Endurance Coaching and Personal Training
  7. Code Blue Resources
  8. Dandelion Learning Collaborative
  9. Deidre Martin Real Estate
  10. Divine Holistic Wellness
  11. Gaston Leadership Coaching
  12. Glorious Crown Hair Salon
  13. Graffiti Panda
  14. Jubilation Spa
  15. LANGUAGE EXPRESS Drop-in Child Care
  16. Little Book Big Lesson
  17. Love Latches Lactation & Perinatal Wellness
  18. Mapp To Fitness
  19. Mes Papillons Foundation
  20. Nicole Yvette Signature Events
  21. Patina Novum Design Studio
  22. Prismatic Fragments
  23. QuintesScential Candles
  24. Recreate Yourself
  25. Rowing Ducks
  26. SBA Services
  27. Simply Chic by Freda
  28. Sips and Scoops Society
  29. Styled by Jasmine Boutique
  30. That’s Good Chocolate!
  31. The Raw Edition Candle Co.
  32. Wake Forest Academy of Fine Arts
  33. Wake Up Nutrition
  34. Whimzy Confections
  35. Wisdom Senior Care
  36. Yolanda L Taylor Law Firm
