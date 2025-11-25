How to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey: Myths and tricks

Source: Canva/radioone / canva/radioone

Wondering how to cook the perfect turkey this Thanksgiving? If you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed, you are not alone. Getting that golden-brown bird on the table can feel like a major task, but a few key tips can make all the difference.

First, let’s talk about thawing. Frozen turkeys need several days to thaw safely in the refrigerator.

A good rule of thumb is to allow one day for every four pounds of turkey. Never thaw your turkey at room temperature. If you’re short on time, you can use the cold water method. Submerge the wrapped turkey in cold water, changing the water every 30 minutes. Allow about 30 minutes of thawing time per pound.

When it comes to cooking, you don’t need a fancy roasting pan. A disposable foil pan works just fine, but be careful when moving it. For best results, roast your turkey at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. It will take about 15 minutes per pound.

The most important tool you can have is a meat thermometer. A turkey is done when the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F in the thickest part of the thigh, not touching the bone. Finally, let the turkey rest for at least 20 minutes before carving. This allows the juices to redistribute, ensuring a moist and flavorful bird for your family to enjoy.