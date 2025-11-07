Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

2026 GRAMMY Gospel & Christian Nominees Celebrate Faith in Music
The GRAMMYs are once again celebrating faith, inspiration, and the power of music that uplifts the soul. This year’s nominees in the Gospel and Contemporary Christian categories reflect the depth and diversity of today’s faith-filled sounds, from church choirs to contemporary worship, and from gospel greats to new voices carrying the message of hope to a new generation.
Below are the nominees for the 2026 GRAMMYs:
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Do It Again — Kirk Franklin (Kirk Franklin, songwriter)
Church — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend (Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters)
Still Live — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts (Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters)
Amen — Pastor Mike Jr. (Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters)
Come Jesus Come — CeCe Winans featuring Shirley Caesar
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
I Know A Name — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake (Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters)
YOUR WAY’S BETTER — Forrest Frank (Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters)
Hard Fought Hallelujah — Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll (Chris Brown, Jason Bradley Deford, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings & Brandon Lake, songwriters)
Headphones — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I. (Bongo ByTheWay, Clifford Harris, William Roderick Miller, Lecrae Moore, Michael Render & Tyshane Thompson, songwriters)
Amazing — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton (PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, songwriters)
Best Gospel Album
Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams
Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann
Only On The Road Live — Tye Tribbett
Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
CHILD OF GOD II — Forrest Frank
Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed
King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake
Reconstruction — Lecrae
Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
I Will Not Be Moved (Live) — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band
Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs
Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River
Back To My Roots — Candi Staton
The 2026 GRAMMYS take place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations was originally published on praisebaltimore.com