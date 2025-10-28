How You Can Support the Local Food Bank During SNAP Cuts

NC Food Bank Faces ‘Perfect Storm’ Amid Federal CutsSource: RadioOne Raleigh / Radio One Digital

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is seeing an unprecedented demand for services, creating what one official calls “the perfect storm in the worst possible way” for local food insecurity.

During a recent interview on Foxy 107.1/104.3 with Karen Clark, Jason Stephany, the food bank’s vice president of communications, highlighted the growing crisis.

He said the combination of recent federal cuts to assistance programs and the government shutdown has severely impacted the community.

“We were already facing the worst hunger crisis in a generation even before the federal cuts were passed this summer and before the shutdown began,” Stephany said.

He noted that the food bank’s partner pantries and meal sites are reporting up to a 60% increase in families seeking assistance, with many visiting for the first time. The potential loss of SNAP benefits for November is expected to worsen the situation.

Despite the challenges, Stephany assured the community that help is available. He urged anyone needing assistance to visit the food bank’s website, foodbankcenc.org, to find nearby resources.

For those able to help, Stephany explained that financial contributions have the most immediate impact due to the organization’s purchasing power.

“Every dollar that you donate can be put immediately into action,” he said, explaining that each dollar can provide five meals.

He also encouraged volunteering and contacting elected officials to emphasize the seriousness of the hunger crisis. Stephany stressed that community support through donations, time, and advocacy is more crucial than ever.

