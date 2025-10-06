Listen Live
Some NC cities are holding elections Tuesday

Check to see if it's yours.

Published on October 6, 2025

Voter Registration
Some North Carolina cities are holding municipal elections this Tuesday, Oct. 7, including Durham, Fayetteville, and Rocky Mount. These include city council, mayoral, and other local races. In some places, this is the final vote; in others, it’s a primary ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

Early voting has ended, so voters must go to their assigned precincts. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and anyone in line by 7:30 will still be allowed to vote. For questions or to find your polling place, check your voter card or visit the State Board of Elections website.

