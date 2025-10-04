Listen Live
Lifestyle

Your Faith Can Fuel Your Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Your Faith Can Fuel Your Comeback

Everyone has setbacks, everyone you might be dealing with the devastating deeds of life, you know, discouragement, disappointment, downsizing, diagnosis, disease, divorce, disaster, or the death of a loved one.  But a setback is not the end of the road. It’s a bend in the road. Don’t let a temporary delay become a permanent defeat. Use your setbacks to fuel you and push you forward. Take the lessons, apply them, and get back up stronger and bigger and better than before. The comeback is waiting for you, but you’ve got to decide to rise up and grab it and make it happen. You can do this, you just have to have faith and act on that faith once you decide and move on it, that is when things change.  Pray and act and watch what happens.  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Your Faith Can Fuel Your Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Music

James Fortune on Perseverance and Gospel Innovation

2 Items
Lifestyle

The Mind Is the Battlefield | Dr. Willie Jolley

St. Jude/Zerorez Sponsor Thumbnail
4:33
Local

Zerorez Steps Up as Sponsor for St. Jude Walk/Run with The Light 103.9

Raleigh's Fayetteville Street at night
Local

Two North Carolina Cities Named Among the Safest in the U.S.

2 Items
Lifestyle

Success Is A Choice | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close