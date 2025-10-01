Listen Live
The Mind Is the Battlefield | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 1, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Mind Is the Battlefield

Today’s message is taken from my book are set back as a set-up for comeback. Look, tough times don’t last, but tough people do. That’s right. See, life will kncok the wind out of us sometimes.  You’ll have seasons of hardship and pain, but you are stronger than you think you are. Don’t let the temporary trail make you forget the permanent promise. 

God will never leave you nor forsake you. Remember this too, that this too shall pass. The storm will end. The night will give way to the morning. You gotta keep praying. You gotta keep believing and you gotta keep pushing. Endurance is the bridge between where you are and where you’re going. Hold on, because tough times are temporary. But your toughness is forever once you make up your mind. Make up your mind to win and do it today! 

The Mind Is the Battlefield | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

