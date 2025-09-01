Listen Live
Lifestyle

(Labor Day) - A Winning Way For Labor Day | Dr. Willie Jolley

(Labor Day) – A Winning Way For Labor Day | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “(Labor Day) – A Winning Way For Labor Day”

Today we celebrate Labor Day. Labor Day was originally set aside as a day by the labor movement to celebrate the Impact America workers have had on this country. And today we’re in the midst of one of the most challenging times for workers. There have been economic disruptions all over this country, and many people are out of work. Yet I want to encourage you to remember that our ancestors work from sun up to sundown and did so to make a better day for us. They work and toil with the dream of better for the children, grandchildren. And we are here because they made it possible. And as we go through this challenging time, I want to encourage you to keep one eye on the challenges you are presently dealing with, but also one eye on your future goals and dreams and keep working on winning both today and tomorrow because you come from a heritage of great people who continue to win in spite of the challenges it’s in our genes. Winning is in our genes. This is Doctor Willie jolly. Happy Labor Day and share this video with everybody you know

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

(Labor Day) – A Winning Way For Labor Day | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Lifestyle

Long Beautiful Love | Faith Walk

Entertainment

Rudy Currence On Faith, Misfits And Making Gospel Music Without Boundaries

Galveston
Local

Hurricane Erin Threatens NC Coast

Dallas ISD Lunch
Local

Wake County Public School Lunches Will Cost More

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close