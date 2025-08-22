Listen Live
Lifestyle

Always Give God The Glory | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Always Give God The Glory”

So many people have responded to the messages. I’ve been sharing this week about my being the recipient of the Cabot Award, which is the highest award in the speaking industry, and many have said they saw the acceptance speech. Yet you should know I did not know before they called my name that I was going to get the award that night. But I did.  You know, whenever it’s over, I got that award. I was going to make sure make sure to give God the Glory 1st and that is exactly what I did. I gave God the glory and I want to encourage you to make a point, to give God glory whenever and wherever you get the opportunity. Many people have asked and they didn’t see it to see the acceptance speech. Well, you can go to jollygoodnews.org and watch it and I’ll believe you will be inspired. And I hope that you will  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Always Give God The Glory | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
K97.5 College Tour: St. Augustine University
Local

Resignation of St. Aug.’s Interim President Sparks New Uncertainty

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Stellar Awards
National

List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close