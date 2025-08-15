Tasha Cobbs Leonard Explores New Creative Territory on Latest Album

Source: Canva/Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Grammy-winning gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard is pushing creative boundaries with her latest studio album, featuring high-profile collaborations and a more vulnerable approach to worship music.

The album, released this year, includes a notable collaboration with John Legend on the track “Church,” marking a significant departure from Leonard’s traditional live recording format.

“John and his team were just gracious,” Leonard said in a recent interview. “They showed us all types of favor. It was not a moment that I sent an email or a call and they didn’t respond.”

The collaboration represents Leonard’s evolution as an artist, moving beyond the confines she previously set for herself in gospel music.

“I keep getting these calls from like the BET cyphers on the BET Awards, just really stretching my creativity,” Leonard explained. “I believe I started to discover there was so much more creativity in me that could reach those who are attracted to different genres and different styles of worship.”

The album also features collaborations with rapper Lecrae, gospel legend Kirk Franklin and rising artist Chandler Moore. Leonard described working with Franklin as particularly impactful.

“Kirk is teaching you lessons when he doesn’t know he’s teaching you lessons,” she said. “He is just a genius.”

Leonard’s approach to the album emphasized transparency, building on themes from her 2023 book “Do It Anyway.”

“Once you go to that place, you can’t really go back,” Leonard said about embracing vulnerability. “You can’t go back into hiding.”

The project coincides with Leonard’s Whole and Free Tour, launching Aug. 31. The tour will feature worship alongside practical teaching sessions led by Dr. Jackie Green and therapist Kobe Campbell.

“I don’t want us to just come into a room, have a high time, get chills and fall out and cry without leaving with tools to help sustain that freedom and that deliverance,” Leonard said.

Tickets are available at wholeandfreetour.com, with the album streaming on all major platforms.



