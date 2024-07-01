Will Smith Brings The 2024 BET Awards To Church With “You Can Make It” Performance

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith is an A-list Hollywood actor, but last night, he returned to his rap roots during the 2024 BET Awards. He brought the crowd to church with a performance of his new gospel song, “You Can Make It.”

Backed by Grammy-Award winning singer Chandler Moore and the Sunday Service Choir, Smith, surrounded by a ring of fire, rapped about staying strong through difficult times.

“You are in the smoke and the fire/ Tight rope on the wire/ I see you’re broken and tired/ And all your hope is expired/ You’re just done with the change and the games and the shame/ And the world is insane, all the pain from the flames,” he rapped.

Award-winning Gospel music great Kirk Franklin also made a surprise appearance during the performance to deliver a quick sermon about God’s grace delivering us from our darkest moments. That ended up being Smith’s final message.

“Dance in your darkest moments,” he declared at the end of the performance. The encouraging statement flashed above him on the screen.

Smith is all too familiar with dark moments. The fallout from the 2022 Academy Awards slap snafu has followed him with critics claiming the incident ruined his career. But, he has still experienced success out of his trials and tribulations. His latest cinematic effort Bad Boys 4 has grossed more than $425 million worldwide.

“You Can Make It” was released on Friday (June 28). The official single features Fridayy along with the Sunday Service Choir.

“Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me — to lift me and help me grow,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post about the song’s release. “It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve.”

Smith has a storied history with the BET Awards. He hosted the show back in 2005 with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He’s also a three-time BET Award winner for best actor.

Check out Smith’s full performance below.

