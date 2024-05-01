Listen Live
Food & Drink

Grub Plug of the Day: KFC Makes a BBQ Perfume

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Grub Plug

Source: R1 Digital / R1 Digital

I think there was a time when people were worried about walking into work, and having someone say, “Is that KFC I smell on you?”  But now it’s cool apparently…

KFC is releasing a limited-edition BBQ perfume that they say will leave you and the people around you “tipsy with hunger.

It’s called “No. 11 Eau de BBQ,” and it promises a “classic BBQ experience” in every bottle.  It has a smoky wood smell, with “charcoal notes.”

But don’t get too excited about it, you should know that it’s just going to Europe for now.  It’s unclear why, maybe they think Europeans are fancy enough to appreciate a fragrance as fine as this.

RELATED TAGS

KFC

More from The Light 103.9 FM
9 items
Entertainment

Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]

Entertainment

Hezekiah Walker To Be Honored At 9th Annual Black Music Honors

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Entertainment

Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Obituaries

Mandisa, Grammy Award-Winning Singer & Former “American Idol” Contestant, Passes Away At 47

The Light - Stellar Award FYC
Local

Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close