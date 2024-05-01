Grub Plug of the Day: KFC Makes a BBQ Perfume

I think there was a time when people were worried about walking into work, and having someone say, “Is that KFC I smell on you?” But now it’s cool apparently…
KFC is releasing a limited-edition BBQ perfume that they say will leave you and the people around you “tipsy with hunger.
It’s called “No. 11 Eau de BBQ,” and it promises a “classic BBQ experience” in every bottle. It has a smoky wood smell, with “charcoal notes.”
But don’t get too excited about it, you should know that it’s just going to Europe for now. It’s unclear why, maybe they think Europeans are fancy enough to appreciate a fragrance as fine as this.
