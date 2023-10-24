Faith: Use It, Don’t Lose It| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Faith: Use It, Don’t Lose It”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Faith is one of the most powerful forces in the universe to help you turn your setbacks into incredible comebacks once you decide to maximize your faith, everything changes in your life, Charles. You’d all said he will lose his money, loses much.

He who loses a friend loses more. Yet he who loses. Faith, loses all we go through life with a series of God ordained. Opportunities brilliantly disguise as challenges and take partnership with God to make those challenges into opportunities that will win. See God is going to do his part. The question is, are you going to do your part? Now is it’s time to stand up and move forward in faith with confidence that you are well able to win because you are and God created you with a winning team. You and him make up a majority, so go at it today with all you have.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com

