Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Never Disappointed (July 10th)

NEVER DISAPPOINTED

None of us are strangers to being disappointed. In life, we have learned to prepare ourselves for both the best and the worst possible outcomes. But when it comes to our salvation, there is no need to be braced for disappointment because the hope we have in Christ is guaranteed.

The presence of the Holy Spirit in our hearts reminds us constantly of this beautiful, certain promise we have in Christ.

Scripture:

Romans 5:5 (NCV) This hope will never disappoint us, because God has pured out his love to fill our hearts, He gave us his love through the Holy Spirit, whom God has given to us.

Prayer:

Thank you, God, that the hope I have in you will not lead me to disappointment. No matter how many times I am let down in this world, I know that your love will never fail me.

Passages provided by Be Still and Know 365 Daily Devotions, Broadstreet Publishings

