Friend of the Get Up! Church, Charles Jenkins stopped by to debut his brand new single “God Be Praised” for his new EP, “Gospel Music Changed My Life.”
When describing the song, Jenkins kept it simple and plain, saying “(It’s) hand clapping, foot stomping, tambourine, washboard old church, stand up.”
Listen to Charles Jenkins’ “God Be Praised (The Broadcast)” featuring Walterene Johnson and Elder Eric Thomas
A prolific songwriter, Jenkins explains to Erica what motivates him to keep the pen going, saying “I’m always taking dictations as your husband, Warryn Campbell says so eloquently. I can write a song at any moment, at any time, any place, Chuck E. Cheese’s parking lot. Waiting on my bags at the baggage claim. I say to people, you know, you stay close to the creator, and you can stay creative and be creative at any moment.”
Charles Jenkins Talks New EP “Gospel Music Changed My Life” was originally published on getuperica.com
