Melissa's Pick Hit – Kenny Lewis "He's Been Good"

Local
| 07.23.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

 

National recording artist Kenny Lewis is back and has teamed up with Charles Jenkins to give us an awesome traditional praise song called “He’s Been Good.  This week Melissa featured it as her Pick Hit of the Week.  Listen as she talks with Kenny about the song, his project and upcoming BIG Birthday Bash!!!

Kenny Lewis & One Voice‘s newest highly anticipated album, Undefeated is available now on all digital streaming platforms. The leading single, “Undefeated”, debuted at #4 on Billboard’s Digital Single Sales chart and has continued to gain popularity all over the country. In this new album, fans can look forward to eleven new songs with seven music videos to enjoy.

This book of music comes from a live worship experience that includes an array of styles relatable to anyone. Undefeated encompasses traditional  songs like “He’s Been Good”, that features Bishop Charles Jenkins (“This Means War”) and choir music with a southern quartet feel as portrayed in “He Made A Way”. For listeners who love an up-tempo shouting track, “God Will Restore” is the perfect song to jumpstart a praise declaring, “No matter what you’re going through, God will restore everything he stole from you!” However, in true Lewis format, he also introduces wonderful worship songs including “Greatest”, “Jesus”, and a cover of the Israel & New Breed hit, “Alpha and Omega”. There is also a wonderful reimagining of a traditional church hymn in “The Blood” sung in a way truly signature to the One Voice sound that fans have loved through the years. Other featured artists on the album include Michael Lampkin, Gerald MooreKymar Garner  and Sunday Best finalist, Tiffany Andrews.

When referencing this body of work, Lewis felt people would need a word of encouragement, even if they can’t see their victory yet. “My purpose of this album is to remind people that God is still undefeated and He hasn’t abandoned us. Continue to have faith that he’s going to see us through.”

 

