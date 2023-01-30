HomeLocal

VP Kamala Visits The Triangle Today

Biden-Harris Announcement

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting the Triangle in downtown Raleigh today.

Harris will deliver remarks at 1:15 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts.  She will be discussing small business growth and how the Biden administration has invested in helping small businesses.

Source:  WRAL.com

