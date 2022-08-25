The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This week, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “Laugh Big Bold and Best.”

I’m encouraging you to dream big, and do not fear. Don’t let fear stop you. I believe you can create great results from dreaming crazy, outrageous dreams. People might laugh at you and your dream but do not despair. You will join a very prestigious club of people who know that those who laughs last laughs best I will my dream and my planner, when I was just getting started, and I read it daily. Every time I opened my planner, I saw my dream. See, I was a broke, busted nightclub singer who wanted to become a national speaker and radio show host and I kept pursuing it. And it happened. Remember Scripture teaches and Habakkuk 2:2: “write the vision make it plain upon tables so that he who reads it may run the race.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Don’t let the laughter stop you keep running your race and keep running after your dreams.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Laugh Big Bold and Best was originally published on getuperica.com