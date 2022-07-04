Pastor Creflo Dollar Admits In New Sermon That He Misled Congregants On Tithing

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It seems that Creflo Dollar is turning over a new leaf.

The infamous Atlanta-based preacher has admitted that he was wrong about the act of tithing. In a sermon titled The Great Misunderstanding, Dollar encourages his congregation to throw away every single book and recording he ever sold them on the topic. As we all know, tithing is the practice of giving 10% of your income to support your local church.

In his newfound stance, as reported by Black Enterprise, Dollar cited Romans 6:14 to support his claim that Christians “now live under grace and not the laws of the Old Testament.” He’s now saying that the teachings of the Old Testament are no longer pertinent to New Testament believers.

Hmm… Interesting.

Well, here’s Creflo Dollar’s entire sermon, which was posted on his YouTube page last week.

To say this is a complete 180 is an understatement. After all, this is the same pastor that received significant heat for asking for big donations from his congregants. In 2015, Dollar asked 200,000 people to donate $300 each for a $65 million Gulfstream G650 airplane for his ministry. So, needless to say, some people are skeptical about his change of heart.

Pastor Michael Clayton Harris of First Baptist Church of Passtown is one VERY skeptical person. He reposted a part of Dollar’s sermon on Facebook and said that he needs a bit more convincing that Dollar changed his ways.

Well, here’s hoping that Pastor Dollar will truly practice what he’s preaching now.