Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Should You Hold Back Your Coins For #BlackFriday? Pastor Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes Gives Some Advice | Get Up Exclusive

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Are you looking forward to taking advantage of some of the major deals during Black Friday or are you planning to save your coins? Strategist, entrepreneur, podcaster, public speaker & writer Pastor Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes gives us some advice on what we should do for Black Friday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Years back, Black Pastors and community leaders advised the African-American community to hold back your hard-earned dollars due to social change and now with inflation and supply chain shortages, it may be time to do the same. Recovery is a must!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Should You Hold Back Your Coins For #BlackFriday? Pastor Gabby Cudjoe Wilkes Gives Some Advice | Get Up Exclusive  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 4 months ago
11.27.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 5 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 9 months ago
11.27.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 12 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close