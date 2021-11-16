Local
HomeLocal

Here Men: The 3-Step Easy Guide To Gift Giving To That Special Woman In Your Life

No vacuum, pots, or an air fryer, unless maybe she really asks for that.

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Christmas Gifts and Baubles on a Blue Background

Source: Liliboas / Getty

Don’t be that man that gets his wife/girlfriend a gift she can use around the house. No vacuum, pots, or an air fryer, unless maybe she really asks for that. Let’s be honest, no woman wants a practical gift. We want to feel appreciated. Gifts that can be redeemable and relaxing or something cute to show off occasionally make for a great gift.

Before it starts to seem like all women are superficial, you don’t have to break the bank. We aren’t talking about shopping with Bey & Jay for rare diamonds.  Check out the simple guide to figuring out gifts for the woman in your life.

  1. Clothes- The easy way around trying to figure her size, just get a gift card. Especially if you two haven’t been together long enough for her to comfortably reveal her size in clothes.  Even though we all know these sizes aren’t accurate and can make women feel self-conscious about their bodies.
  2. Jewelry- Most women want to wear a cute pair of earrings, necklace, and/or bracelet. Do not, I repeat DO NOT give that woman a ring if it isn’t an engagement, wedding, or upgrade ring. If you are at that level, pretty sure she gave you hints to her dream ring. (HINT: To get her size ring, take a ring out of her jewelry that she already owns or find a friend/relative that could ask without giving the surprise away)
  3. Rest & Relaxation- Does she work, work from home, take care of the house, kids, pets? If you answered yes to any of these, she is deserving of a little rest and relaxation. Yes, we said don’t break the bank but she is more deserving than your 10 minutes back rubs that end up with you rubbing her booty and poking her? If you just can’t afford to get her gift card to the local spa and let them handle it. You can put in a little work and create a “Best Stress Relief” giftset, including things like the items below:

#BuyBlack: 5 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts To Give Your Partner On Love Day

5 photos Launch gallery

#BuyBlack: 5 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts To Give Your Partner On Love Day

Continue reading #BuyBlack: 5 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts To Give Your Partner On Love Day

#BuyBlack: 5 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts To Give Your Partner On Love Day

[caption id="attachment_3283287" align="alignnone" width="828"] Source: Solita Soap / Soulita Soap[/caption] It has to be annoying trying to figure out unique ways to express love for your partner every Valentine’s Day. If you’re part of the “everyday is Valentine’s Day” crew, then this post likely won’t apply to you. But if you’re a person who is constantly on the hunt for a special gift that will bring you and your partner closer, then I’ve got you covered. Because Love Day is intertwined in Black History Month, it’s only right to highlight Black-owned businesses so we can keep the dollars circulating within our community. With Valentine’s Day being less than two weeks away, these fun, unique and love-filled gifts may make it to your mailbox by February 14th. This year, skip the flowers and chocolates, and replace them with heartfelt gifts that’ll put a permanent smile on your loved one’s face. Here are 5 Black-owned businesses with unique gifts ideas to give your partner on Valentine’s Day.

Understand gift giving is supposed to be about the thought, but from the woman’s point of view it should be about showing appreciation. After this pandemic, why not show the woman in your life that you care. Show her she’s valued.

Here Men: The 3-Step Easy Guide To Gift Giving To That Special Woman In Your Life  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 3 months ago
11.17.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 5 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 8 months ago
11.17.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 11 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Close