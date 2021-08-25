One Hot Dog Takes 35 Minutes Off Life

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A new study that ranks food by minutes gained or lost to a healthy life shows big offenders include foods with processed meats and sugary drinks.

More specific were an 85 gram serving of chicken wings takes away 3.3 minutes of life while a beef hot dog on a bun resulted in 36 minutes lost.

On the other hand a peanut butter and jelly sandwich increases healthy life by 33 minutes and foods like salted peanuts, baked salmon and rice with beans increases life by 10 to 15 minutes.

Sooooo…… What’s for lunch?

source: NY Post

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: