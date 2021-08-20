Free College Readiness Program For Boys Of Color

Local
The Young Men of Excellence Program is a FREE college readiness and career exploration program designed to motivate and guide boys of color, grades 6 through 12, to explore their interests and passions. Our program works with each student to build confidence and skills, develop a plan to pursue the career of their dream and close the opportunity and workforce readiness gaps to expand career pathways and economic opportunities.

We prepare boys of color to excel academically, graduate high school and persist through college and lead change in the workforce and community.

Due to the coronavirus, the Program has shifted to virtual College & Career Academy using Zoom.

=> Career Competency Workshops on the first and third Saturdays from 10:00am until 12 Noon on Zoom

=> Academic Tutorial Sessions on the second and fourth Saturdays from 10:00am until 12 Noon on Zoom.

=> Career Conversations on the second and fourth Thursday from 6:00pm until 7:00pm on Zoom.

Students are required to attend all Career Competency Workshops and Career Conversations. Academic Tutorial Sessions optional depending on grades and whether the student requires assistance.

The Charles Hamilton Houston Foundation, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization which provides a continuum of programs, service, and mentorship to facilitate academic, leadership and professional development to prepare boys and young men of color to succeed in the competitive workforce.

Our mission is to engage, educate, equip and empower boys and young men of color with the strategies they need to secure socioeconomic success by delivering innovative leadership and professional development programs for college and career readiness, facilitating connection with professional opportunities to become high-results leaders in corporations, government, nonprofits and entrepreneurial ventures and transforming academic policies and practices. MORE DETAILS

 

