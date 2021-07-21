“Working Mom Wednesday’s Tip Of The Week”

Working Mom Wednesday is now featured as a “tip of the week.” This week we get tips about Health and Weight and how they affect us from stress and obesity Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne.

Working Mom Wednesday is designed as a midweek refresher for working moms. This feature will provide tips on best practices for mental

health, social and emotional wellness, encouragement and support to working moms.

The focus of this feature will change monthly and will be promoted on-air, online and on the station’s website.

Listen to this week’s tips….

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany)

web: http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media: @drlowepayne

clinic #: 919-350-WELL

