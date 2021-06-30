New Music: Mr. Talkbox “Never Leave You”

Entertainment News
| 06.30.21
Dismiss

Samsung Premium Headphones

Source: Samsung / SamsungHere’s some new music for the summer!!! Byron Manard Chambers, who goes by the stage name Mr. TalkBox, is an American Christian hip hop and Christian R&B musician, who plays urban contemporary gospel, contemporary R&B, and funk.

You have heard him featured on songs such as:  “In The Middle” with Isaac Caree and “My God” with Nashville Life.  Mr. Talkbox has worked with Erica Campbell, Marha Munizzi, Marvin Sapp and more…

Check out the interview with Melissa Wade as he tell us more about his song “Never Leave You” and collaboration with J. Moss.

Mr. Talkbox , Never Leave You , new music

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP
President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign
 1 week ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 4 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 5 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 5 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 6 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 7 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 7 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 8 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 8 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 8 months ago
11.11.20
Close