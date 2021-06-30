New Music: Mr. Talkbox “Never Leave You”

Source: Samsung / SamsungHere’s some new music for the summer!!! Byron Manard Chambers, who goes by the stage name Mr. TalkBox, is an American Christian hip hop and Christian R&B musician, who plays urban contemporary gospel, contemporary R&B, and funk.

You have heard him featured on songs such as: “In The Middle” with Isaac Caree and “My God” with Nashville Life. Mr. Talkbox has worked with Erica Campbell, Marha Munizzi, Marvin Sapp and more…

Check out the interview with Melissa Wade as he tell us more about his song “Never Leave You” and collaboration with J. Moss.

