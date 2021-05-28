Melissa’s Pick Hit – Jermaine Dolly “I’ll Go”

Local
| 05.28.21
Women's Empowerment - Jermaine Dolly

Source: courtesy of Jermaine Dolly

Jermaine Dolly is back with a New Smash single! After having two back to back number 1 single in 2020 Jermaine Dolly releases another single called I’LL Go which is compelling from the first note!

This song shows a worship side of Jermaine as he pleads with God by telling him wherever you send me I’LL Go. Thank you for always supporting Jermaine Dolly‘s singles and thank you in advance for supporting this New single.

Jermaine’s single was Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit of the Week.  Listen as he talks with her about I’ll Go and where this song came from.

 

I'll Go , Jermaine Dolly , Melissa's Pick Hit Of The Week

