Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray suffers torn ACL in left knee, out indefinitely

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been diagnosed with a torn ACL of the left knee and will be out indefinitely, the team announced Tuesday.
Murray suffered the injury during the Nuggets’ 116-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. He fell to the ground in pain, clutching his left knee and pounding the court with his hand after trying to split two Warriors defenders on a drive with 50.6 seconds remaining and the Nuggets trailing 111-104.
Before Murray’s injury, he was averaging 21.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Nuggets are 34-20 and hold the fourth spot in the Western Conference as the season stands now.
