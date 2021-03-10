Bishop Jason Nelson Talks New Music “Residue”

Stellar award winner, Pastor, husband, father … Jason Nelson is back with a new song called “Residue” and it’s been 3 years since his last project. Listen as he tells Melissa how he’s been doing through the pandemic, about his book and new project.
MUSIC BIO:
Jason Nelson pastors, The Tab, a thriving ministry in Windsor Mill,
Maryland. He is also one of the most profound voices in gospel music
and has been described as a rare gift to the Kingdom. His sensitivity to
the presence and voice of the Lord, as well as his ability to release a
sound that can shift any atmosphere is unmatched.
It was Jason’s debut solo project, “I Shall Live” (2005) that affirmed his
vocal status and exceptional gifting. His incredible songwriting portfolio
and unique understanding of praise and worship also propelled him
onto the industry’s watch list. Jason is humbled to be a recipient of the
Stellar Award for Praise and Worship CD of the Year (2013) and his full
discography is quite extensive. Some of his greatest hits would include
“Shifting the Atmosphere”, “Nothing Without You”, “I am” and “Forever”.
And now with the release of his newest single, “Residue” (on the
Tyscot/Fairtrade Label), Jason’s exceptional voice is sure to continue to
have a transformative impact on all who hear.
Amazingly enough, even with such an impressive portfolio, great
influence in the industry, and having traveled all over the world, Jason
still considers one of his greatest accomplishments to be his family. It is
love and support of his beautiful wife Tonya and their two incredible
children, Jaelyn Paris and Jason Christopher, that have helped to make
this journey such an amazing experience.