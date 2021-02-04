Statement from Wake County Public Schools:
Updates Regarding the Return to In-Person Instruction
As we shared earlier this week, the Wake County Board of Education approved a plan Tuesday evening calling for students not enrolled in the Virtual Academy to return to schools on a rotation schedule beginning the week of February 15.
The plan calls for the following:
We will continue with the posted rotation schedule through at least the end of the third quarter. If changes are made to the cohort rotations for the fourth quarter, we will share that information as soon as it is available.
The Asynchronous Learning Day schedule remains the same. We are reviewing feedback from staff and the community on this topic. we will share updates as they become available.
We look forward to the return of students to our campuses. Next week we will share information that is critical to a successful transition. Be on the lookout for future updates regarding child nutrition, transportation and health guidelines.
As always, if you have questions about the return of your student to campus, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s school.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Wake County Students Are Headed Back To In-Person School was originally published on foxync.com