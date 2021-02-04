CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cleveland Legend Sports Talk Host Les Levine Has Passed Age 74

Black History Month Giphy
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

Prayers are in order as it has been reported that a Cleveland radio legend has passed, Cleveland native, sports radio talk host Les Levine, at the age of 74.

“The Self-Proclaimed Voice of Truth and Reason,” Les Levine who covered Cleveland sports on radio and television airwaves for decades across multiple stations passing was confirmed by his family, saying that Les Levine passed after being hospitalized for a week.  The Cleveland legend had Parkinson’s disease for several years, but continued to work until late December of 2020.

We will be keeping Les Levine’s his wife Allison, two children, two stepchildren, multiple grandchildren as well as his radio family and fans uplifted in our prayers.  Read More

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Cleveland Legend Sports Talk Host Les Levine Has Passed Age 74  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 1 week ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 2 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 3 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 3 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 3 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Close