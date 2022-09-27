The Installation of Fayetteville State’s 12th Chancellor, Darrell T. Allison

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Last weekend, Fayetteville State University celebrated the installation of Darrell T. Allison as their 12th Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer. The occasion was a night of music and laughter with appearances from KJ Scriven, Todd Galberth, and comedian (and Chancellor Allison’s brother) Rod Allison, known as “Rod of God.”

The Light’s Melissa Wade was there to join in the festivities! Check out some of the action below!