Spreading Awareness & Light With Sisters Network Triangle NC For 2022 Block Walk

As we wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Radio One Raleigh was proud to join Sisters Network Triangle NC for their 2022 “Gift For Life Block Walk” on Saturday, October 29. The organization, founded by and for Black breast cancer survivors, spent the day in one of Raleigh’s underserved neighborhoods, providing valuable information, free 3D mammograms, and spread a little bit of light in the process. Following the Block Walk, the group gathered at Tarboro Road Community Center for line dancing, food, smoothies from Tropical Delights, LLC, and musical performances from Kimberly Michelle, Marshetta Parker, Veronica Evans, Kim Person, Lucinda Moore, and music from K975’s DJ Remedy.

Check out some of the highlights (not to mention, all the fashionable pink) in the gallery below! For more information on Sisters Network Triangle NC, visit their website: www.sisterstriangle.org

