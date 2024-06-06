E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

CLOSE
GRIFF & Erica are back with their E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories series, bringing your favorite bible stories to life.
From stories like Mary & Joseph, to The Prodigal Son, Get Up is shedding light on them all with these hilarious and modern renditions!
See: E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son
Scroll for a few E&G True Bible Stories favorites!
