E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

Published on June 6, 2024

True Hollywood Bible Stories

Source: Graphic / Reach Media


GRIFF & Erica are back with their E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories series, bringing your favorite bible stories to life.

From stories like Mary & Joseph, to The Prodigal Son, Get Up is shedding light on them all with these hilarious and modern renditions!

See: E&amp;G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Scroll for a few E&G True Bible Stories favorites!

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]  was originally published on getuperica.com

1. The Prodigal Son

2. Mary & Joseph (Part Two)

3. Mary & Jospeh (Part One)

4. Joseph & Potiphar’s Wife

