CLOSE
Pastor of the Month
HomePastor Of The Month

Pastor Of The Month: January

Pastor Of The Month

Source: @Victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Nominate: January 11th-17th

Vote: January 18th-24th

Announcement: January 25th

Click Here To Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “LIGHT” to 37890 to join The Light 103.9 mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Describe to us in 300 words or less how your Pastor means so much to you. Then come back to vote, to make sure your Pastor wins.

HEAD TO THE THELIGHTNC.COM HOMEPAGE

PLEASE NOTE:

  • IF YOU ARE EXPERIENCING ANY VOTING OR NOMINATING ISSUES CONTACT THE ONLINE EDITOR VICTORIA (cmcgraw@radio-one.com)
  • BE AWARE THAT SOMETIMES FIREFOX MAY NOT SUPPORT THE PASTOR OF THE MONTH PLATFORM.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 1 month ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 2 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 2 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 2 months ago
11.13.20
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 2 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 2 months ago
11.06.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 2 months ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 3 months ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 3 months ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 3 months ago
10.05.20
Close