Pastor Of The Month: January

Nominate: January 11th-17th

Vote: January 18th-24th

Announcement: January 25th

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “LIGHT” to 37890 to join The Light 103.9 mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Describe to us in 300 words or less how your Pastor means so much to you. Then come back to vote, to make sure your Pastor wins.

HEAD TO THE THELIGHTNC.COM HOMEPAGE

PLEASE NOTE:

IF YOU ARE EXPERIENCING ANY VOTING OR NOMINATING ISSUES CONTACT THE ONLINE EDITOR VICTORIA (cmcgraw@radio-one.com)

BE AWARE THAT SOMETIMES FIREFOX MAY NOT SUPPORT THE PASTOR OF THE MONTH PLATFORM.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: