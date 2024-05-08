Wake County Woman Found Dead In Wooded Area Family Searching For Answers

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tyra Bennett’s body was found in a wooded area on Monday off Camley Avenue near Blue Ridge Road. Her family is searching for answers and a heartbroken father speaks out.

Noa Najee Lorenzetti, 26, was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with murder. Wednesday the man charged with her murder appeared before a judge for the first time.

Read more about what the father said at ABC11.com