Wake County Woman Found Dead In Wooded Area Family Searching For Answers

Published on May 8, 2024

Tyra Bennett’s body was found in a wooded area on Monday off Camley Avenue near Blue Ridge Road.  Her family is searching for answers and a heartbroken father speaks out.

Noa Najee Lorenzetti, 26, was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with murder.  Wednesday the man charged with her murder appeared before a judge for the first time.

Read more about what the father said at ABC11.com

