Stellar Awards Announce Network Launch, Vegas Show, and ‘Get Up! Mornings’ Nomination!

First and foremost, the Stellar Awards are launching their very own TV network! This means no more channel hunting – you’ll be able to watch the ceremony on cable and streaming services for the first time ever. This is a huge deal, opening the show up to a wider audience and letting even more people celebrate incredible gospel artists. And speaking of celebrating artists, guess who’s nominated? Our very own Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell is in the running for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year!

The awards themselves are returning to Las Vegas for their third year, and this year they’re adding a whole new dimension – a Stellar Awards comedy show on Friday night! This is just another way the Stellar Awards are reaching beyond gospel music and recognizing the full range of African American entertainment.

The good news kept rolling on the radio side of things too. Cheryl Jackson was nominated for Gospel Radio Star of the Year, and once again, Get Up Mornings is up for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year. Don Jackson took the opportunity to express his gratitude for the vital role gospel radio plays in supporting gospel music.

With the Stellar Awards expanding and Get Up Mornings nominated, it’s a fantastic time to be involved! Head over to the Stellar Awards website for more information, and stay tuned right here on Get Up Mornings for all the latest award show news!

