Trump Rally Supporters Vandalize Black Church

This weekends pro-Trump rally in DC turned violent with stabbings and the burning of a historic black church.

As emotions and temper escalated groups supporting Trump tore down BLM banners and signs from historic Black church in downtown Washington and set one on fire.

Police on Sunday said they were investigating the incidents at the Asbury United Methodist Church and Metropolitan A.M.E. Church as potential hate crimes, which one religious leader likened to a cross burning.

A video posted on Twitter showed a group of men appearing to take down a BLM banner at the Metropolitan A.M.E. Church as others in the crowd shout, “Whose streets? Our streets.” Another video showed people pouring an accelerant on a BLM banner and setting it ablaze in the street as others cheered and cursed antifa. Someone walks up about a minute later and uses a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

