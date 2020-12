IT’S OUR CHRISTMAS CAROLING SING ALONG!!!

THIS THURSDAY AT 12NOON DURING THE LIGHT LUNCH JOIN MELISSA AND LOCAL ARTIST KIMBERLY MICHELLE SINGING SOME OF OUR FAVORITE TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS SONGS. DON’T MISS IT – THURSDAY 12NOON ON FACEBOOK… SO BE SURE TO LIKE US ON FACEBOOK AT THELIGHTNC AND WE WILL SEE YOU THERE!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: