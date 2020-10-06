Join Melissa Wade for The Light 103.9 VIP Virtual Meet & Greet Experience With Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LISTEN LIVE LIKE US ON FACEBOOK FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM SUBSCRIBE TO YOUTUBE

Also Read: All The Times Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kierra Sheard Collaborated On Praise Music

Also Read: Calling All The Prayer Warriors: Post Your Prayers And Affirmations

Also Read: The Light 103.9 Community Spotlight

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “LIGHT” to 37890 to join The Light 103.9 mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THELIGHTNC.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: