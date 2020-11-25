CLOSE
Watch: Todd Galberth Releases Music Video For “Better Than Good”

Todd Galberth

Source: Press / Todd Galberth

via GospelGoodies.com:

Todd Galberth has released a music video for his no. 1 song, “Better Than Good” and it’s better than good! It’s an extended version of the song that creates a unique space for worship.

Galberth opens the “Better Than Good” visual with a request for his audience to help him create an atmosphere for God to be God not only in the building, but outside in their environments. “I will bless the Lord at all the times, and His praises shall continually be in my mouth. No matter what I see or how I feel, as long I’m breathing, oh yes I’m breathing, I’ll bless the Lord.”

“Better Than Good” follows Galberth’s other “good” hits that incorporate the word including “Lord, You Are Good” and “For My Good.”

“[My friends] said I can’t use the word ‘good’ anymore,” he jokes. “I was working on the next album and wanted a good upbeat corporate song. I went to Todd Dulaney’s live recording in Chicago and he had a lot of great songs and I was inspired. I started looking back at my life and I started humming this melody and it all came at once. Good came up again. I can’t get away from it. The Lord is so good. I do not deserve this wife I have. I don’t deserve these children, this success, this life that I live. If it weren’t for the goodness of God, it would have all fallen apart. I can give you 14 accounts where I should have been dead, but God pulled me through and kept it together, so I started singing that He is better than good and that was the song.”

We’re not mad at it! Check out the goodie below!

