How Will The New NC Mask Mandate Effect Your Holiday?

Source: Raleigh News & Observer / Getty

Monday, Governor Roy Cooper announced an adjustment to Phase three of the COVID-19 plan. With the holiday season ahead and the spike in cases during the pandemic, Gov. Cooper has decided to make a stricter mask mandate.

It has been strongly encouraged not to travel for the holiday, “we can ensure that more loved ones make it to next year’s Thanksgiving table,” the Governor tweeted.

In regard to the new order, here are some Frequently Asked Questions according to the Executive Order:

What are the major changes under this Order?

  • A face covering will now be required in all indoor settings if there are nonhousehold members present, regardless of the distance away.
  • Under previous executive orders, face coverings were required indoors only if people were within six feet.
  • Under this executive order, face coverings continue to be required in public outdoor settings if individuals are unable to maintain six feet of social distance with non-household members. •
    • In indoor gyms and fitness facilities, face coverings are now required when people are exercising. 1
    • In restaurants, guests are required to wear face coverings at their table unless they are actively eating or drinking.
    • Retail business locations with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space must have a worker, at each entrance open to the public, who is responsible for enforcing the executive orders’ face covering and emergency maximum occupancy requirements.
    • On public transportation, Customers may be denied entry if they refuse to wear a face covering.
    • The executive order’s face covering requirements are now enforceable by law enforcement against individuals.
  • Under previous executive orders, face-covering requirements were enforceable only against businesses or organizations that failed to enforce the requirement to wear face coverings. Law enforcement continues to have this authority under this Order.
  • To ensure that testing occurs to the maximum extent possible, this Order prohibits all local prohibitions and restrictions that would prevent a business or organization from advertising or providing COVID-19 testing.
  • The Phase 3 Executive Order is extended through December 11, 2020.

Are face coverings required for organized sports?

  • For amateur and youth organized sports, face coverings are required indoors at all times for all players and spectators who are at least age 5.
  • For professional and collegiate sports, face coverings are required unless certain conditions are met.

If I am alone taking my dog for a walk, am I required to wear a face-covering?

  • Individuals are not required to wear a face-covering when alone at their workplace, an indoor setting, or an outdoor setting.

What is the penalty for violating the face-covering requirement?

This Order is enforceable against individuals and businesses who do not follow the face-covering requirements. The penalty for violating the Executive Order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $1,000.

