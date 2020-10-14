CLOSE
Here’s What You Should Know About Domestic Violence Awareness Month [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

October is domestic violence awareness month and Licensed Master Social Worker at P-A-D-V (Partnership Against Domestic Violence) Katha Blackwell discussed the different types of domestic violence and how to help someone who may be struggling.

Blackwell also shared many misconceptions about people who are in domestic violence relationships and how to help.  If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the safe hotline at 1-800-722-SAFE.

According to ncadv.org  here are a few “Warning Signs” of an abuser:

    • Extreme jealousy
    • Possessiveness
    • Unpredictability
    • A bad temper
    • Cruelty to animals
    • Verbal abuse
    • Extremely controlling behavior

Here’s What You Should Know About Domestic Violence Awareness Month [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close