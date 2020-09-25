CLOSE
This Weekend’s Community Events – Food Distributions

Urban League Food Drive

Source: Timara Wright / Maramac Studios

 

We are thankful for the many churches and organizations that are reaching out and providing food for those in need and affected by this pandemic.

 

  • SATURDAY SEPT. 26TH  FOOD DISTRIBUTION at Mt. Zion Church – 316 Allen Lewis Dr. Cary, NC starting at 9am until with XI MU MU Chahpter of Omega Psai Phe Faternity, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC and Marketing with a Twist.
  • EVERY FRIDAY – @ 1PM Feed them Foundation at Bethel Family Worship Center – 515 Dowd St. Durham.  With Bishop George Bloomer and Bethel Family Worship Center.

    ****rescheduled for Sat. at 1pm

  • WEDNESDAY’S AND FRIDAY’S – @ 11:30AM – 1PM Food Giveaway at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church – 4004 Louisbury Rd.  Wake Forest, NC  – Rev Corey Mitchell is Pastor.

 

DRIVE THRU ONLY!!! TRUNKS MUST BE OPEN AND CLEAN.  ONE BOX PER FAMILY  – UP TO 2 FAMILIES PER VEHICLE.

