Hotline Established For North Carolina Residents Who Need Childcare

North Carolina will continue to stay paused in Safer At Home Phase 2 until at least Sept. 11.
Child care facilities, day camps and overnight camps remain open with enhanced cleaning and screening requirements.
A hotline is available to help families find child care programs that are open and meeting NCDHHS health and safety guidelines. Parents and caregivers can call (888) 600-1685 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Care options are available in licensed child care facilities for children from infants through age 12.
“This hotline can help connect families with child care options as this pandemic continues to affect our families. We need to do everything we can to support working parents as we work to beat this virus,” Governor Roy Cooper said.
View a flyer about the hotline in English and Spanish.
“We know that families may need extra help finding school-age care options right now, as many schools have started the school year with remote learning only, and others are operating with children onsite on alternate days or weeks to meet social distancing requirements,” said Susan Gale Perry, Chief Deputy Secretary for NCDHHS. “The Child Care Hotline can help families fill that child care gap by providing referrals to available school-age programs.”
The hotline is in partnership with the NC Child Care Resource and Referral Network. After calling the hotline, individuals must contact the child care program to receive the proper enrollment forms.
10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet
10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet
1. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 69TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE BRITISH ACADEMY BRITANNIA AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. VIOLA DAVIS AT NBC'S 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE ROME FILM FEST, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 71ST EMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. VIOLA DAVIS AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 14TH ANNUAL L'OREAL PARIS WOMEN OF WORTH AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE PREMIERE OF ABC'S "HOT GET GET AWAY WITH MURDER" SERIES FINALE, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Hotline Established For North Carolina Residents Who Need Childcare was originally published on foxync.com