Wake County Offers Webinar For Special Education Parents

Continue reading 10 Times Vanessa Simmons Shined On The Red Carpet

10 Times Vanessa Simmons Shined On The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3177156" align="alignnone" width="721"] Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty[/caption] Vanessa Simmons was born with a business mentality. From a young age, she took the role of an entrepreneur and ran with it. In her teenage years, she partnered with her younger sister to create a sneaker brand named Pastry. She also documented parts of her life on the reality TV show, Run's House. She's had a few acting gigs and even entered the Miss California USA pageant in 2008. Despite her very famous father, Vanessa has always been determined to make it on her own account. Throughout her career, she's aligned herself with businesses that fit her brand and personality. Every product that Vanessa creates or endorses feels very personal to her. From designing sneakers and lingerie, to marketing a top-quality hair brand, Vanessa has mastered the art of developing a juggling multiple businesses. Vanessa is widely known as a private person, even though she gives us a glimpse into her everyday life on Growing Up Hip Hop. On the show, we are able to see her manage her businesses, motherhood, and her relationship with her younger sister. Today Vanessa Simmons turns 37. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down 10 times the mogul shined on the red carpet.