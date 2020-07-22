“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Dr. Von Talks About The 3W’s

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 07.22.20
Dismiss
Protest held to denounce killing of George Floyd of...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

 

Dr. Von Nguyen of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC joined us to give an update on COVID-19 with importance of the 3W’s.  Listen as Dr. Von talks with Melissa and us Working Moms.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

Von Nguyen is the Vice President for Clinical Operations and Innovations at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina where he develops new collaborations with providers in support of value-based care. Prior to joining Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, he led the Policy Office at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and served as a Senior Advisor at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation focused on driving improvement in population health. He worked as a management consultant with McKinsey, a medical underwriter for Humana and Aetna, and a medical director for Doctors Without Borders. Von is also a primary care provider and received his Medical Doctorate and Master of Public Health from the University of Texas. He completed his internal medicine residency at Columbia University and served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer with the CDC.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC , COVID - 19 update , Dr. Von Nguyen , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Latest
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 5 days ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 4 weeks ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
Close