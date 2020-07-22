“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Dr. Von Talks About The 3W’s

Dr. Von Nguyen of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC joined us to give an update on COVID-19 with importance of the 3W’s. Listen as Dr. Von talks with Melissa and us Working Moms.

Von Nguyen is the Vice President for Clinical Operations and Innovations at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina where he develops new collaborations with providers in support of value-based care. Prior to joining Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, he led the Policy Office at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and served as a Senior Advisor at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation focused on driving improvement in population health. He worked as a management consultant with McKinsey, a medical underwriter for Humana and Aetna, and a medical director for Doctors Without Borders. Von is also a primary care provider and received his Medical Doctorate and Master of Public Health from the University of Texas. He completed his internal medicine residency at Columbia University and served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer with the CDC.

