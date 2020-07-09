Tramaine Hawkins Debuts Remastered Version of “Goin’ Up Yonder” Ft. Erica Campbell & Cast of ‘Greenleaf’

Get Up Erica
| 07.09.20
Dismiss


The legendary Tramaine Hawkins called in this week bringing with her the remastered version of her classic song, “Goin’ Up Yonder” featuring Erica Campbell and the cast of Greenleaf. Listen up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO: 

Tramaine Hawkins Inducted Into GMA Hall Of Fame

Patti LaBelle, Deborah Joy Winans &amp; Many More Lift Their Voices For ‘Greenleaf’ Season 3 Soundtrack

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Tramaine Hawkins Debuts Remastered Version of “Goin’ Up Yonder” Ft. Erica Campbell & Cast of ‘Greenleaf’  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 weeks ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 months ago
03.20.20
Close